Defense Controls Weekend's Scrimmage as Numerous Players Sit Out

Nate Gabler

The offense has had the leg up all throughout fall camp at Ole Miss. But not this weekend.

In their standard weekly scrimmage this past weekend, the Ole Miss defense not just held their own, but truly dominated the offense, head coach Lane Kiffin explained to media on Tuesday afternoon. 

"It was a defensive dominated day, which was good because it had been the other way. That was good to see," Kiffin said. "It's obviously great for the defense but not great for offense."

Ole Miss DB Jaylon Jones during the team scrimmage on September 5th, 2020 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo By Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)
For the defense to control the offense is great news for the defense but not exactly ideal for the offense. However, it's a departure from earlier in the offseason when the offense was the ones beating up on the defense. So for the defense to finally get their own drew some smiles from the coaching staff, even an offensive minded Kiffin. 

Walking the fine line between wanting to get used to live tackling and not wanting to get the players you have active hurt, the team tackled for about half of the scrimmage this weekend.

Things get even more difficult with player availability when you consider the fact that the team had 27 players that couldn't scrimmage this past weekend due to either injury concerns or COVID-19. One of the players not practicing was John Rhys Plumlee. 

Due to the limited players, the team scrimmaged essentially without a third team, giving starters up to 50 snaps, an increase over prior weeks. 

Still, the defense dominated. Kiffin said the defense held the offense to a 10-percent conversion rates on their third downs over the weekend, meanwhile they forced four turnovers.

Defensive lineman Tariquious Tisdale celebrates during the Ole Miss Football scrimmage on September 5th, 2020 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo By Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)
"When I was in quarantine and I was just was just watching film, I didn't see much energy out there on the field," said sophomore defensive back AJ Finley, who missed time earlier in camp dealing with COVID-19. "This Saturday when we were practicing, we got a lot of turnovers and that brought some energy to the sidelines. Everyone was jumping around and things. That's really good to see as a defense."

With just over two weeks to go until the season opener against Florida on Sept. 26, it's good to finally see some improvement from the defense. 

Could the big day for the defense have something to do with a bunch of offensive players being out with COVID-19 or injury? Potentially. But the team doesn't have to disclose right now who is missing time and why. For now, it's just an encouraging sign on the back end with the season opener weeks away.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

