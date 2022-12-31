Defensive Back A.J. Finley to Declare for NFL Draft

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels defensive back A.J. Finley will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Saturday.

Finley has played for the Rebels for four years and had one year of eligibility remaining before making his decision to go pro.

Over the course of his Ole Miss career, Finley hauled in eight interceptions and recorded 245 total tackles from his role in the secondary. He also forced two fumbles and recovered four for the Rebels defense.

Finley signed with the Rebels out of St. Paul's Episcopal School in Mobile, Ala, prior to the 2019 season.

