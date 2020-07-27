DK Metcalf One of Four Rookies to Crack the NFL Top 100 List

The players have voted. DK Metcalf is already one of the best players in football.

Metcalf cracked the NFL Top 100 on Sunday as NFL Network revealed the first portion of their list, ranking the best players in football. For many, it’s one of the highest forms of recognition in the league, as it is voted entirely by fellow players.

One of only four rookies in the Top 100, the former Ole Miss and Oxford High School star came in ranked as the game’s No. 81 overall player.

Drafted in the second round out of Ole Miss in 2019 by the Seattle Seahawks, Metcalf quickly became one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets. Despite missing time early in the year to injury, Metcalf still amassed 58 receptions for 900 yards and seven touchdowns in his rookie season.

His real shining moment on a national stage came in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, when Metcalf caught seven passes for 160 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown reception, as the Seahawks beat the Eagles on the road to advance.

Metcalf joined Kyler Murray (90) and Josh Jacobs (71) as the only rookies thus far to be named to the Top 100. NFL Network has already announced that only four rookies made the cut, leaving just one spot remaining as they continue to slowly unveil all 100 players.

Presumably, fellow Rebel A.J. Brown could be in contention for that final spot, but more than likely it will go to Nick Bosa, who totaled 9.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in his rookie year.

