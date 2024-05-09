Early Betting Lines Released For Four Ole Miss Football Games in 2024 Season
The 2024 college football season is still months away, but Vegas never sleeps, and the Ole Miss Rebels have some early lines for their games this fall.
Ole Miss is widely expected to compete for a spot in the newly-expanded College Football Playoff this season, but how does Vegas see some of its games playing out? In the four lines that have been released, it's a dead-even split: the Rebels are favored in two games and underdogs in the others.
You can view the lines below from DraftKings.
Oct. 12 at LSU Tigers: Ole Miss +2.5
Oct. 26 vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Ole Miss -6
Nov. 9 vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Ole Miss +7
Nov. 23 at Florida Gators: Ole Miss -6.5
As noted above, Vegas currently goes against Ole Miss in its trip to Baton Rouge and its home date with Georgia, but it likes the Rebels against Oklahoma and Florida. The Rebels took down LSU at home last season in a thriller, but they were blown out by the Bulldogs 52-17 in Athens.
Many early betting lines have been released for the 2024 college football season, including on the odds for quarterback Jaxson Dart to win the Heisman Trophy. Dart does not have the best odds of those listed, but he is among the favorites nationally in what will be a big season for both him and his program.
The Rebels will open their season at home on Aug. 31 against the FCS Furman Paladins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.