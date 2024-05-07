DraftKings Reveals Heisman Betting Odds For Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
Betting odds are already rolling in for the 2024 college football season, and one future bet that fans can place comes in regard to the winner of the Heisman Trophy.
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart has been among the betting favorites for the award this offseason, and he continues that trend in the post-spring edition of the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can view the current odds from the book below.
Carson Beck, QB Georgia: +900
Quinn Ewers, QB Texas: +900
Dillon Gabriel, QB Oregon: +1000
Jalen Milroe, QB Alabama: +1400
Will Howard, QB Ohio State: +1500
Jaxson Dart, QB Ole Miss: +1800
Garrett Nussmeier, QB LSU: +2000
Nico Iamaleava, QB Tennessee: +2000
In FanDuel's post-spring odds that were released earlier this month, Dart came in at +1500, tied for fifth-best in the country. In DraftKings' list, he holds sole possession of sixth place at +1800 odds to win the Heisman, surrounded by other quarterbacks who are expected to be in the running.
Six of the eight top names on this list reside within the Southeastern Conference, and with the league set to expand to 16 teams this fall, it appears that strong quarterback play will be a hallmark of the first year of this new-look SEC.
Dart has gained traction as one of the top quarterbacks nationally after helping lead Ole Miss to its first-ever 11-win season in 2023, complete with a win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl over the Penn State Nittany Lions in December. A former transfer from USC, Dart is entering his third year in Lane Kiffin's offense, and the Rebels have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth thanks to what appears to be a vaunted roster.
Although the CFP is Dart's primary goal, can he find himself in New York for the Heisman ceremony at season's end? He and Ole Miss will begin their campaign at home on Aug. 31 when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.