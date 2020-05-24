The Grove Report
Eli and Peyton Manning to Launch High-End Bourbon Brand

Nate Gabler

Eli and Peyton Manning are teaming up away from the golf course and the football field. The two brothers will soon be launching their own high-end bourbon brand. 

Sweetens Cove Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey will first be made available on May 26. For now, the liquor will only be available to those within the state of Tennessee.

"I'll be honest, I'm not an expert," Peyton Manning told Esquire. "I still am a beer drinker — that's been an authentic relationship going back to growing up in New Orleans, where you grow up pretty fast."

"My dad [another great quarterback, Archie Manning] was a beer drinker, and I followed that suit. Like a lot of things I've done, it's: Let's go find a great team. We went out and hired a star [in master distiller Marianne Eaves], got this 13-year aged bourbon distilled in Tennessee. The fact that people do a shot before they play makes it authentic. I've trusted in the people who are the experts in this."

Sweetens Cove started as just a golf course in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Now, they're producing their own bourbon.

Soon, you'll be able to drink the Manning Family bourbon in your living room at the cost of $200 per bottle. 

"Sweetens never had a clubhouse or, even plumbing. But it was one of the most-acclaimed sporting experiences in the world and, was building its own traditions. One of those – a celebratory shot of whiskey for first-timers on the first tee," their website explains. "The friends have been inspired by this special place, the unique traditions and the love of Tennessee that comes to life with every visit. So, they set out to create a Bourbon that is much like the spirit of Sweetens – artisan, premium and to be discovered."

They plan to expand to markets beyond Tennessee beginning in June. 

While most of us probably aren't drinking $200 bourbon in the Grove on Saturday's in the fall, it might be a necessity if the Manning's are involved. 

