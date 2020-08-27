Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Ole Miss' incumbent starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season right before the start of training camp. Now, he's in the transfer portal.

As first reported by Nick Kosko of 247Sports and later confirmed by The Grove Report, Johnson will be leaving Oxford following a 2019 season in which he started all 12 games at center. He allowed only one sack that entire season.

Johnson had originally opted out of the season surrounding concerns of the COVID-19 virus. His father, David, had prior fought a lengthy and agonizing battle with the virus over the summer but pulled through.

In opting out, he cited a desire to continue to pursue a Master's degree. It seems like that degree will be earned somewhere else.

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt-out for the 2020 season,” Eli Johnson wrote after deciding to opt-out for the season. “I will be focusing on completing my Master’s degree at Ole Miss in December. I will forever be grateful for my time here at Ole Miss. God Bless and Hotty Toddy!”

