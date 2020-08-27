SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Eli Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Following Opting Out of 2020 Season

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss' incumbent starting center Eli Johnson opted out of the 2020 season right before the start of training camp. Now, he's in the transfer portal. 

As first reported by Nick Kosko of 247Sports and later confirmed by The Grove Report, Johnson will be leaving Oxford following a 2019 season in which he started all 12 games at center. He allowed only one sack that entire season. 

Johnson had originally opted out of the season surrounding concerns of the COVID-19 virus. His father, David, had prior fought a lengthy and agonizing battle with the virus over the summer but pulled through. 

In opting out, he cited a desire to continue to pursue a Master's degree. It seems like that degree will be earned somewhere else. 

“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt-out for the 2020 season,” Eli Johnson wrote after deciding to opt-out for the season. “I will be focusing on completing my Master’s degree at Ole Miss in December. I will forever be grateful for my time here at Ole Miss. God Bless and Hotty Toddy!”

More From The Grove Report:

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss WBB is Adjusting to the New Normal

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Jerrion Ealy's First Press Conference of 2020

Jerrion Ealy, or should I say Franklin, as we had to call him today, met with media on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019 Egg Bowl.See above for everything the lynchpin of the Ole Miss offense said.

Nate Gabler

Jerrion Ealy is "Playing Chess" with the Ole Miss Defense

The original Queen's gambit worked because of the surprise. Intentionally sacrificing your most valuable piece to get inside an opponent's head. Jerrion Ealy is working to do the same with SEC linebackers in 2020.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Legend Marshall Henderson Joins Men’s Hoops Staff

One of the most popular players in Ole Miss basketball history returns to campus, as head coach announced the addition of Marshall Henderson to his staff.

Nate Gabler

How Ole Miss Left Tackle Nick Broeker Can Make The Year Two Leap

Left tackles don't exactly play significant snaps as true freshmen the SEC. It's not supposed to happen. Someone apparently forgot to tell this to Nick Broeker. His second year could be even better.

Nate Gabler

Hooping in Masks and Locker Room Tape: How Ole Miss WBB is Adjusting to the New Normal

They're practicing in masks, swapping basketballs out between drills and lacking any sort of Division I amenities. But the Ole Miss women's basketball team isn't complaining.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Week Two Press Conference

We're two weeks into training camp, with one full scrimmage in the books and Lane Kiffin spoke to media in his regular slot on Monday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Football Ticketing Plan, 25-Percent Capacity

As established by the State of Mississippi's latest executive orders, Ole Miss home football games will be at 25 percent capacity in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to begin the upcoming season.

Nate Gabler

Training Camp Notebook: 6 Telling Statements from Monday Press Conferences

Lane Kiffin speaks to media every Monday during camp. Below are the six most interesting things to take away from talking to Kiffin, as well as left tackle Nick Broeker and defensive back Keidron Smith following Monday's practice.

Nate Gabler

Offense Beats Up on Defense in First Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Head coach Lane Kiffin was highly impressed by the Rebel offensive performance during the team's first scrimmage over the weekend. The defense? Not so much.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Ole Miss Searching for Offensive Line Depth

As we near closer to a season that will get under way in just over one month, The Grove Report will be breaking down each position group as we get deeper into training camp. Today, the offensive line.

Nate Gabler