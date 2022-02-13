Skip to main content

Former Rebels Eli Manning, DK Metcalf Pose for Tweet

The former Rebels took a photo together for social media on Friday.

Eli Manning and DK Metcalf posed for an Ole Miss-centric photo and tweet on Friday night, and Manning brought some humor to the conversation as well.

The former Rebel quarterback and wide receiver both made it to the NFL following their collegiate careers.

"Ole Miss representing," Manning said in his tweet with Metcalf. "I almost wore the same outfit as DK. That would have been embarrassing."

The tweet from Manning has garnered over 3,000 retweets and over 100 thousand likes.

Manning also tweeted a photo of him and a fan who adorned a No. 10 New York Giants jersey with "Double Bird" on the back nameplate, referencing a gesture that Manning made on a broadcast of Monday Night Football's "Manningcast" earlier this year.

Manning completed his career at Ole Miss with the 2003 season, and Metcalf departed following the 2018 campaign. Manning's No. 10 jersey was retired this season in an Ole Miss win over LSU, and his nephew Arch, one of the highest-rated players in the recruiting class of 2023, was in attendance.

In his junior season at Isidore Newman, Arch Manning threw for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns in 10 games played.

Manning's recruitment by the Rebels is the latest chapter in a complicated family legacy at Ole Miss. On one hand, his grandfather Archie and uncle Eli are two of the most storied quarterbacks in Rebel history. On the other, his uncle Peyton chose to play for Tennessee in his collegiate career instead of Ole Miss. Manning's father Cooper also attended Ole Miss.

