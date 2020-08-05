Ole Miss football didn't exactly have success in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Elijah Moore is hoping he can follow more closely in the footsteps of his 2019 Rebel receiving counterparts.

Coming off a breakout sophomore season, one in which he was truly the only consistent threat as a receiver for the Rebels, Elijah Moore is poised to have an even bigger role in the 2020 Ole Miss offense under Lane Kiffin.

That role may be significant enough to boost the former four-star recruit's NFL ceiling even further, enough so that Pro Football Network thinks Moore is poised to be one of the top options at slot receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While ranking their top seven slot receivers for the upcoming draft in April, Moore was one of only three from the Southeastern Conference to make an appearance, joining Alabama's Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

Below read their full scouting report on Moore, which while positive, still pointed out some problem areas where he can improve going into his third collegiate year:

Moore has a massive issue of being horrific against press coverage, and that is why he lands on this list easily. The hand-fighting just is not there with his light frame. However, what he does have working in his favor is smooth route running and quickness. From the slot where he will be aligned off the ball, Moore thrives in the Ole Miss offense. Moore works against off-man coverage with ease. He is not the fastest guy out there, but he has great route deception and attacks leverage as well as anyone on this list. Moore routinely won using those skills, but also elite body control and awareness along the sideline. He will not shake guys out of their shoes after the catch, but he creates a lot of separation and does so reliably.

In 2020 as a sophomore Elijah Moore caught 67 balls for 850 yards and 6 touchdowns, doing so against defenses that could really key on him as the only true pass-catching threat. Remember, no other Ole Miss receiver one year ago recorded over 200 yards through the air.

Theoretically, in a more balanced, effective passing attack in 2020, Moore's numbers and efficiency will rise yet again. He could be a breakout star in the SEC.

