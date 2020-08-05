The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Ole Miss Commit Dink Jackson Modeling His Game After Jamal Adams

Nate Gabler

Late last week jump started what had been a slow start to the recruiting trail for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in the 2021 recruiting class. 

Landing Dink Jackson, a versatile four-star defender and SI All-American candidate, might have been Kiffin's signature get to this point. One of the more versatile defenders in the entire 2021 class, Jackson caught up with The Grove Report to talk Ole Miss and maybe more interestingly, how he models his game.

For a 6-foot-2, 185-pound safety/linebacker hybrid like Jackson, is there really a better player to model than one of the best in the business in that mold?

"It's Jamal Adams, no doubt," Jackson said, talking about how he models his game. "He plays safety but he comes down a lot. The physicalness and the versatility. He's always playing really physical, hitting guys and finding ways to get to the ball. That's really how I see myself."

Adams, the 6th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU, has already established himself as one of the best in the game at that strong safety role, making back-to-back Pro Bowls by 24 years old, this past season named as a First-Team All-Pro player. 

Recently, Adams was traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks in a package that netted the Jets two first round picks. A safety that dropped into the box for 6.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2019, you can see form Jackson' SI All-American profile below how Adams would be a fun player to model:

Jackson is a very gifted athlete with the physical traits and overall skill needed to play several different positions at the next level. NFL ceiling comes on defense, where he pops getting after the passer and closing toward ball from defensive backfield. Positional designation may ultimately depend on size, but Jackson boasts long-term makings of an impactful, disruptive and versatile hybrid defender.

In the end, Jackson drifted towards Ole Miss despite not having ever taken an official visit. Truly, he was a priority to this staff. Lane Kiffin himself doesn't speak with every prospect coming in. Jackson said Kiffin, along with Chris Partridge and Devin Bush Sr., were the main recruiters.

For him, a big part of the decision to commit to Ole Miss came down to the ability to make an impact from day one. 

"I'm really excited. They really made me feel like I was at home," Jackson said. "I'm a real priority for them and they're talking about me coming in early and playing as a freshman. For me that was really important."

For now, Jackson tells The Grove Report, his plan is to do just that – enroll in the spring and get a head start on playing as a freshman. He says the staff plans to use him in the 'star' defender – essentially a hybrid safety/linebacker that plays a do-it-all role in the multiple Rebel defense.  

To get there, Jackson says his senior year will be primarily spent working on his man-to-man pass coverage out of the slot and trying to put on another 10 to 15 pounds, getting him closer to 200. 

More From The Grove Report:

Five Candidates to Fill the Sam Williams Hole if Misses Significant Time

Meet the SEC's Most Versatile Backfield Players

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments (3)
No. 1-2
RebelCheesehead
RebelCheesehead

Future NFL REB!!

OMDad13
OMDad13

Hope his attitude is better than Adams...

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Candidates to Fill the Sam Williams Hole if He Misses the 2020 Season

Sam Williams has been suspended indefinitely by Ole Miss football amid an investigation over sexual assault charges. On the football side, that means the Rebels are without their top pass rusher. So who has to step up?

Nate Gabler

Tennessee Guard Grant Slatten Commits to Ole Miss Basketball

Ole Miss basketball landed their second guard for the 2021 recruiting class on Tuesday night in the form of Grant Slatten.

Nate Gabler

SEC Pushes Back Training Camp Start Date

The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17.

Nate Gabler

SEC will NOT hold traditional fall training camps

Nate Gabler

Four-Star Offensive Tackle Rod Orr Lists Ole Miss Among Top 5

Rod Orr, one of the top offensive linemen in the nation, is very much considering joining Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in Oxford.

Nate Gabler

Meet the SEC's Most Versatile Backfield Players

Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference teamed up to take a look at six of the most dynamic, do-it-all backfield players in the conference.

Nate Gabler

Keith Carter: “We’re super optimistic that we’re going to play (football)”

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter is confident we're going to play college football this fall. He sees the delayed start date is more of a safety feature.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: 8/3

The MLB is back and that means there's a few former Rebels you can be following as sports return. Here's the latest on how the Pro Rebs are doing.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss This Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest in Oxford. Here's the top stories that you might have missed out of Ole Miss this past week.

Nate Gabler

July Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After a Big Friday?

A look at where the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 stands as August gets under way.

Nate Gabler