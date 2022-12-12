Skip to main content

Elite Prospect Suntarine Perkins Reaffirms Ole Miss Commitment

Perkins made a big announcement on Twitter Sunday night, restating that he is "locked in" and set on coming to Ole Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After much speculation, it appears that Mississippi native Suntarine Perkins will hold fast to his commitment with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Perkins reaffirmed his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday night in a statement on Twitter.

As noted in The Grove Report's recruiting tracker, Perkins spent his time in Oxford this weekend following the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Saturday.

State champion, in-state Mr. Football and Ole Miss commitment Suntarine Perkins will be back in Oxford this weekend.

The Raleigh (Miss.) two-way star, who had Lane Kiffin watch him work in the state title game win last week, will make a multi-day trip to Oxford after the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Saturday.

The visit is important for Ole Miss in that not only is Perkins the top-ranked verbal commitment for Kiffin's class of 2023, but because of Alabama's long-tenured recruitment of the state's best.

The Crimson Tide also had coaches check in on Perkins just last week, after he took multiple Tuscaloosa trips during the season. 

Alabama made a strong push for Perkins, but the Rebel commitment, who just won a state championship with Raleigh High School (Miss.) appears to be set on his Oxford destination.

