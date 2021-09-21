Entire Ole Miss Football Team Offered NIL Deal With Blue Delta Jeans

The denim company has given the Rebels an opportunity to make some extra cash.

Blue Delta Jeans, a denim company based out of Tupelo, Mississippi, has offered each Ole Miss football player a name, image and likeness deal.

According to a report from Forbes.com, players who take the offer will receive a custom pair of jeans with a retail value of $450 in exchange for at least one social media post per month from Sept. 2021 through Jan. 2022.

Blue Delta Jeans has a retail store located off of the Oxford square, and Tyler Sutliff, an investor and operating partner of Blue Delta, offers high praise for the company's innovative nature concerning its jean design.

"They can do anything," Sutliff said in the Forbes report. "The 300-pound guard who's never been able to buy jeans off the rack and wants skinny jeans, he can have skinny jeans if he wants."

Blue Delta co-founder Nick Weaver was also excited about the opportunity to partner with Ole Miss football players in the midst of the recent name, image and likeness legislation handed down by the NCAA.

"We take care of our customers and treat them like family through the design process," Weaver said. "We make sure each customer is happy with their finished jeans, and we guarantee fit. Our brand is on the rise, just like Ole Miss football, and we are excited by the possibilities of working with the University's student athletes."

