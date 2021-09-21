Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After 3-0 Start?

It's never too early to go bowling.

After Ole Miss improved to 3-0 following a win in a 40-point blowout against Tulane, the team moved one step closer to qualifying for bowl season.

Even though bowl season does not start for three more months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

READ MORE: California Commit Justyn Martin Visits Oxford For Rebels' Blowout Of Tulane

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, FL vs. Miami (FL) Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, FL vs. Virginia Tech CollegeFootballNews.com: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Michigan

It appears that experts are pegging the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports think alike in the idea that Ole Miss will play in Jacksonville, but differ on the opponent. Palm pegs the Rebels against the 'Canes, while Crawford matches them up against the Hokies.

Miami lost their second game in three weeks with a loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Meanwhile, College Football News places the Rebels in Orlando to face the Michigan Wolverines on December 30. Michigan is ranked 19th in the AP Poll after beating Northern Illinois 63-10 Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: TV Schedule: Ole Miss to Meet Alabama on CBS October 2

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.