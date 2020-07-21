The Grove Report
Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21

Nate Gabler

Madden 21 released it's full slate of rankings for the upcoming season over the past few days.

Of the 31 former Ole Miss Rebels on current NFL rosters pre-training camps, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram rated out as the best Rebel in the latest update of the Madden franchise. 

But how good is Engram and who else is close? Below are the top-10 Rebels in Madden 21. 

10. Dawson Knox (71 overall) – TE, Buffalo Bills 

2019 Stats: 50 targets, 28 receptions, 388 yards, 2 TDs

T7. D.J. Jones (72 overall) – DT, San Francisco 49ers

2019 Stats: 2 sacks, 23 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 QB Hits

T7. Breeland Speaks (72 overall) – DE, Kansas City Chiefs 

2019 Stats: 1.5 sacks, 24 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 8 QB Hits, 1 FF, 2 FR

T7. Jordan Wilkins (72 overall) – RB, Indianapolis Colts

2019 Stats: 51 carries, 307 yards, 2 TDs

6. Bobby Massie (76 overall) – RT, Chicago Bears

2019 Stats: 2 sacks allowed in 612 offensive snaps played 

5. DK Metcalf (79 overall) – WR, Seattle Seahawks 

2019 Stats: 58 receptions, 900 yards, 7 TDs

T3. Mike Hilton (81 overall) – CB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2019 Stats: 8 starts, 54.5% completion percentage allowed, 1 int, 11 PDs

T3, A.J. Brown (81 overall) – WR, Tennessee Titans 

2019 Stats: 52 receptions, 1051 yards, 8 TDs, 60 rushing yards, 1 Rushing TD

2. Laremy Tunsil (85 overall) – LT, Houston Texans

2019 Stats: 3 sacks allowed in 915 offensive snaps, PFF grade of 75.8

1. Evan Engram (88 overall) – TE, New York Giants

2019 Stats: 6 starts (injury), 44 receptions 467 yards (77.8 per start), 3 touchdowns

The full version of Madden 21 will be released on August 25.

