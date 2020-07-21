Evan Engram Tops List of 10 Best Ole Miss Rebels in Madden 21
Nate Gabler
Madden 21 released it's full slate of rankings for the upcoming season over the past few days.
Of the 31 former Ole Miss Rebels on current NFL rosters pre-training camps, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram rated out as the best Rebel in the latest update of the Madden franchise.
But how good is Engram and who else is close? Below are the top-10 Rebels in Madden 21.
10. Dawson Knox (71 overall) – TE, Buffalo Bills
2019 Stats: 50 targets, 28 receptions, 388 yards, 2 TDs
T7. D.J. Jones (72 overall) – DT, San Francisco 49ers
2019 Stats: 2 sacks, 23 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 2 QB Hits
T7. Breeland Speaks (72 overall) – DE, Kansas City Chiefs
2019 Stats: 1.5 sacks, 24 total tackles, 3 TFLs, 8 QB Hits, 1 FF, 2 FR
T7. Jordan Wilkins (72 overall) – RB, Indianapolis Colts
2019 Stats: 51 carries, 307 yards, 2 TDs
6. Bobby Massie (76 overall) – RT, Chicago Bears
2019 Stats: 2 sacks allowed in 612 offensive snaps played
5. DK Metcalf (79 overall) – WR, Seattle Seahawks
2019 Stats: 58 receptions, 900 yards, 7 TDs
T3. Mike Hilton (81 overall) – CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
2019 Stats: 8 starts, 54.5% completion percentage allowed, 1 int, 11 PDs
T3, A.J. Brown (81 overall) – WR, Tennessee Titans
2019 Stats: 52 receptions, 1051 yards, 8 TDs, 60 rushing yards, 1 Rushing TD
2. Laremy Tunsil (85 overall) – LT, Houston Texans
2019 Stats: 3 sacks allowed in 915 offensive snaps, PFF grade of 75.8
1. Evan Engram (88 overall) – TE, New York Giants
2019 Stats: 6 starts (injury), 44 receptions 467 yards (77.8 per start), 3 touchdowns
The full version of Madden 21 will be released on August 25.
