Everything Nick Saban is Saying About Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

We all know Alabama head coach Nick Saban and new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have some history.

Kiffin, while rehabilitating his coaching image, spent three years from 2014 to 2016 coaching under Saban as the offensive coordinator at Alabama. The Crimson Tide went 40-4 in that three year stretch, winning the 2015 National Championship.

Here's everything Saban said about his history with the Ole Miss head coach during his media ops this week:

(MORE: Everything Lane Kiffin has said about Nick Saban going into 'Bama week)

Ole Miss opening statement:

Obviously, we're playing a very good Ole Miss team this week. I think Lane has done an outstanding job there. The players are playing hard and they're playing well on special teams. They're scoring a whole lot of points on offense; they've got that high tempo offense with enough returning starters on offense so they have a blend of experience.

They've got a lot of skill guys who can make plays, some really good runners and a quarterback who is a really, really good player. He's one of the most efficient passers in the country, but he can also make plays with his feet and present a whole lot of problems.

We've always had a tremendous amount of respect for Lane and the job he did when he was here, and he's obviously doing the same things with obviously a lot of growth in how they're doing them and how they're attacking people.

Defensively, they've got good players and are playing hard. They've been on the field a lot and we've got to have the proper amount of respect for this team all the way around.

On the history with Ole Miss:

Ole Miss has been a team for us that's been a problem in the past. They've ruined a couple of seasons for us, so we certainly have to have the proper amount of respect for this team. If we don't, with the number of points they've scored, one of the top offenses in the country, they'll give us trouble. We have to have the proper amount of respect for them to go on the road and have success.

On the Alabama secondary vs the Ole Miss passing game:

They're going to have to play better this week, because this is the most explosive team we've played so far. They're going to spread you out. They have a lot of really good skill players. They can run it and they can throw it. The receivers are not easy to cover and the tight end is a really good receiver, really athletic. This will be a good challenge for us.

On Elijah Moore:

He's a really good player. He's very quick, very explosive, very sudden, has a burst and is hard to tackle even though he's not a very big guy. He's just well put together and he's hard to cover. It's going to be a matchup we have to pay a lot of attention to.

More From The Grove Report:

Jonathan Mingo, Others Stepping Up Can Help Elijah Moore Be Even Better

Everything Lane Kiffin Said About His First Reunion with Nick Saban since 2016

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.