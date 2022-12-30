Skip to main content

Ex Rebels QB Luke Altmyer Commits to Illinois

Former Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer entered the transfer portal this month, and he has now found a new home with Illinois

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday, officially ending his career in Oxford.

Altmyer now heads to Champagne as the heavy favorite to take over the starting job, as the Illini currently have just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster - both of which are freshmen. 

Altmyer, a true sophomore out of Starkville High School (Miss.), had an eventful career with the Rebels, even if it was short-lived. 

As a freshman, Altmyer entered the Sugar Bowl in the first half last season in replacement of Matt Corral who went down with an ankle injury. Entering the 2022 season, he was in a race with Jaxson Dart to be Corral's heir under center, a job that Dart eventually won.

Altmyer appeared in eight games over the course of his Ole Miss career, including earning a start against the Central Arkansas Bears in 2022 in the midst of the quarterback competition. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his career, the Starkville native completed 28 of 54 passes for 317 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Lane Kiffin's offense.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Luke Altmyer
Football

Ex Rebels QB Luke Altmyer Commits to Illinois

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19692448
Football

Texas Tech LB Dimitri Moore States Lane Kiffin's Accusations 'False' Following Texas Bowl

By John Macon Gillespie
Suntarine Perkins
Football

Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Details Recruitment, Signing With Rebels

By John Macon Gillespie
OleMiss_TexasBowl2
Football

Notebook: Reviewing Ole Miss' 42-25 Loss to Texas Tech

By Ben King
USATSI_19690534
Football

Texas Tech Player May Have Used Racial Slur Against Ole Miss Offensive Lineman

By The Grove Report Staff
OleMiss_TexasBowl
Football

Ole Miss Ends The Year With Poor Performance in Texas Bowl

By Ben King
USATSI_19692247
Football

Late-Season Collapse Sets Up Important 2023 Season For Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19691583
Football

Fourth Down Woes, Turnovers Sink Ole Miss in Bowl Game vs. Texas Tech

By John Macon Gillespie