Ex Rebels QB Luke Altmyer Commits to Illinois

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Luke Altmyer, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday, officially ending his career in Oxford.

Altmyer now heads to Champagne as the heavy favorite to take over the starting job, as the Illini currently have just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster - both of which are freshmen.

Altmyer, a true sophomore out of Starkville High School (Miss.), had an eventful career with the Rebels, even if it was short-lived.

As a freshman, Altmyer entered the Sugar Bowl in the first half last season in replacement of Matt Corral who went down with an ankle injury. Entering the 2022 season, he was in a race with Jaxson Dart to be Corral's heir under center, a job that Dart eventually won.

Altmyer appeared in eight games over the course of his Ole Miss career, including earning a start against the Central Arkansas Bears in 2022 in the midst of the quarterback competition.

In his career, the Starkville native completed 28 of 54 passes for 317 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Lane Kiffin's offense.

