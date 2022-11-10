FALL OF BAMA? Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Isn't Buying End of Tide Dynasty

No rat poison. Just respect.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has always been complementary of Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, and that trend continued this week. During Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Kiffin was asked if he thought that Alabama's dynasty was over, and his answer proved just how seriously he is taking the Tide in preparation for their game this week.

“Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.

“You go down to a two-point play, and it’s 50 percent either way,” Kiffin continued. “The guy is literally one foot from being stopped short. If he’s stopped short, okay, or the guy misses it. One play. Now they’re undefeated and either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.”

This week's game between Ole Miss and Alabama has large implications in the SEC West race as well as the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Rebels enter the game ranked No. 11 in the poll, and Alabama comes in at No. 9.

Kickoff between the Rebels and the Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

John Macon

