Skip to main content

FALL OF BAMA? Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Isn't Buying End of Tide Dynasty

Lane Kiffin doesn't believe that Alabama's dynasty has come to an end.

No rat poison. Just respect.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has always been complementary of Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, and that trend continued this week. During Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference, Kiffin was asked if he thought that Alabama's dynasty was over, and his answer proved just how seriously he is taking the Tide in preparation for their game this week.

“Dynasties are over when you start to see people being out-coached, out-played,” Kiffin said. “Losing by 21 points. You’re talking about two of the hardest places versus two really elite teams that at the time were as hot as anybody in the country as they went into both of those places. And elite quarterbacks and down to one play.

“You go down to a two-point play, and it’s 50 percent either way,” Kiffin continued. “The guy is literally one foot from being stopped short. If he’s stopped short, okay, or the guy misses it. One play. Now they’re undefeated and either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country.”

This week's game between Ole Miss and Alabama has large implications in the SEC West race as well as the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Rebels enter the game ranked No. 11 in the poll, and Alabama comes in at No. 9.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kickoff between the Rebels and the Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_16427597
Football

FALL OF BAMA? Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Isn't Buying End of Tide Dynasty

By John Macon Gillespie
saban kiffin
Football

Nick Saban Shares Thoughts On Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal Strategy at Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
Jared Ivey
Football

Ole Miss Defensive End Jared Ivey Has Message For Alabama

By Ben King
Robert Allen 7
Basketball

Ole Miss Rebels Coach Kermit Davis Praises Culture Impact of Robert Allen

By Adam Rapier
Austin Keys
Football

Ole Miss LB Austin Keys Talks Bye Week, Extra Preparation for Alabama

By Ben King
USATSI_19326305
Football

Nick Saban Expresses Regret For Not Recruiting Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19328127
Football

Ole Miss Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo 'Excited' For Opportunity To Face Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie
Jonathan Mingo at Alabama (via. Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 10 Opponent Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide Defense

By Adam Rapier