'Finish What I Started!' Ole Miss RB Henry Parrish Ready for 'Last Dance' Season
In 2021, Henry Parrish Jr. was a key part of Ole Miss' first 10-win regular season in school history and was a force in a loaded backfield. Now in 2024, he is back in Oxford and is ready to get to work.
Parrish transferred in from the Miami Hurricanes during the spring portal cycle, and Ole Miss fans could see the building blocks of another three-headed monster being built in the backfield.
Parrish knows this season isn't just about him, but he should be a huge contributor in the run game once again. One of the biggest carriers alongside Parrish will be returning back Ulysses Bentley IV, but Rashad Amos will also share some of the load.
"[Bentley] knows how to pass protect, run routes, he knows how to do all of it," Parrish said on Monday. "That goes for all the guys in our room. We're just getting each other better day-by-day and pushing each other forward."
Head coach Lane Kiffin said last week that it really doesn't matter if he has one guy or three who can split carries, but deep down, you know he has to be excited that he now has two home run threats out of the backfield (Bentley and Parrish) with tons of SEC experience under their belts.
Kiffin's mindset on offense is one thing, but a player's relationship with position coaches is just as important. Running backs coach Kevin Smith was the first coach to offer Parrish out of high school, and the back spoke about the relationship he has with his mentor, one he followed to both Miami and Ole Miss.
"We have always had that connection, that bond," Parrish said, "and coming back, it felt awesome. He was my coach here, and to finish and come back with him, I am very excited for this year."
When out at practice, you can hear Smith as he is constantly providing feedback and coaching his backs up. With Parrish back in the fold, he should be able to help younger players since he understands what is expected out of a Kevin Smith-coached running back.
Parrish is a very dynamic athlete, and the duo of him and Ulysses Bentley will be an exciting one to watch. After he transferred out of Oxford, Parrish didn't necessarily expect that he would eventually suit up for Ole Miss again, but here he is, and this year is about finishing a journey.
"This is where I started," Parrish said. "It was a no-brainer, just come back and finish what I started."