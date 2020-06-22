Ole Miss Football to Retire Eli Manning’s No. 10

Eli Manning's jersey will finally be retired by Ole Miss.

The Rebel legend will have his No. 10 retired during the 2020 season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Monday.

Eli Manning will be just the third player in Ole Miss history to have his number retired, joining his father, Archie (18), and Chucky Mullins (38). The ceremony is scheduled to take place during this year's Auburn football game.

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” Carter said. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

A four-year letterwinner for the Rebels from 2000-03, Manning won the 2003 Maxwell Award, the award given to the best all-around player in college football. The New Orleans, La. native set or tied 47 Ole Miss single‑game, season and career records during his time in Oxford.

“I owe so much credit to the coaches and all the wonderful teammates that I had here during my time in Oxford that put in all the hard work right alongside of me,” Eli said. “It’ll be special to see the number go up there next to my dad and Chucky Mullins.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the historic 2004 draft that also featured Philip Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger, Manning became the highest pick in program history. His father, Archie Manning, was the No. 2 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1971.

“On behalf of our entire family, we’re all very excited about this,” Archie said. “We can go way back and remember how excited we all were when Eli decided to come to Ole Miss. Those were five wonderful years for us. We’re very proud of Eli’s career in Oxford and very indebted to Keith and the athletic department and everyone else responsible for retiring No. 10. It’s really special.”

Eli finished third in the 2003 Heisman Trophy ballot following his senior season, finished his Ole Miss career with a school-record 10,119 career passing yards and 81 career TD passes. He also set new Ole Miss career records for completions (829) and passing attempts (1,363).

He solidified his place in Ole Miss history with a historic senior campaign in 2003. Besides the Maxwell Award, he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and earned numerous All-America honors after throwing for 3,600 yards and 29 TDs. He earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year, helping lead the Rebels to a 10-3 record and a win over Oklahoma State in the 2004 Cotton Bowl.

After being drafted No. 1 by the San Diego Chargers, Manning was traded to the New York Giants for Phillip Rivers. Manning would go on to don a Giants uniform for 16 years, retiring shortly after the 2019 season.

He was named to four Pro Bowls and was a two-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

More from The Grove Report:

NCAA Brings Down the Hammer on Mississippi Over the State Flag Debate

Projecting the 2021 Ole Miss Baseball Lineup

Ole Miss Esports disassociates with the 'Rebel' moniker

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.