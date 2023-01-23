Georgia Tech Transfer CB Zamari Walton Commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cornerback Zamari Walton committed to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, giving the Rebels their 14th transfer add of the offseason.

The rangy 6-3, 175-pound cornerback has spent the last five seasons with the Yellow Jackets and recorded 123 total tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, and one sack.

Walton was a three-star recruit in Georgia Tech's 2018 signing class and rated as the No. 105 cornerback that year coming out of Melbourne Central Catholic High School.

The veteran out of Melbourne, Fla., joins an Ole Miss secondary room that recently added former North Texas transfer cornerback DeShawn Gaddie on Friday. The two cornerbacks will bring a veteran presence to Pete Golding's defense in his first go as Ole Miss' new defensive coordinator.

Golding and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have scoured the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of veteran defensive backs after freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his decision to enter the portal on Saturday, Jan. 14.

If the Rebels do end up losing Igbinosun to another program, at least Golding will have experienced players to fall back on in his first season at Ole Miss.

