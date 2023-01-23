Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Transfer CB Zamari Walton Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss continues to bolster its secondary with veteran cornerbacks via the transfer portal.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets cornerback Zamari Walton committed to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, giving the Rebels their 14th transfer add of the offseason.

The rangy 6-3, 175-pound cornerback has spent the last five seasons with the Yellow Jackets and recorded 123 total tackles, 17 pass breakups, three interceptions, and one sack.

Walton was a three-star recruit in Georgia Tech's 2018 signing class and rated as the No. 105 cornerback that year coming out of Melbourne Central Catholic High School. 

The veteran out of Melbourne, Fla., joins an Ole Miss secondary room that recently added former North Texas transfer cornerback DeShawn Gaddie on Friday. The two cornerbacks will bring a veteran presence to Pete Golding's defense in his first go as Ole Miss' new defensive coordinator.

Golding and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have scoured the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of veteran defensive backs after freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun announced his decision to enter the portal on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the Rebels do end up losing Igbinosun to another program, at least Golding will have experienced players to fall back on in his first season at Ole Miss.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Zamari_Walton
Football

Georgia Tech Transfer CB Zamari Walton Commits to Ole Miss

By Ben King
USATSI_18527178
Baseball

Five Bold Predictions For 2023 Ole Miss Baseball Season

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19832239
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Drops Road Test at Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie
Matthew Murrell 2
Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks

By Ben King
USATSI_17072450
Football

Rebel Jamond Gordon Withdraws From Portal

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_19548288
Football

Former North Texas Cornerback Deshawn Gaddie Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

By Ben King
USATSI_19473458
Football

Transfer QB Spencer Sanders Opens Up About Ole Miss Commitment

By John Macon Gillespie
Lane Kiffin
Football

Lane Kiffin Trolls Mississippi State as Transfer Portal Window Closes

By Ben King