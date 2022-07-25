Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss Assistant Coach Terrell Buckley to Lead XFL Orlando Team

The former Rebel assistant is now a head coach in the XFL.

Former Ole Miss Rebels assistant coach Terrell Buckley is the new head coach of the XFL franchise in Orlando, he announced on Twitter over the weekend.

Buckley spent two years on staff at Ole Miss, before which he was at Mississippi State also assisting in the secondary.

"It’s official," Buckley said in his tweet. "I’m excited to announce that I am the head coach of Orlando’s brand new XFL Franchise. This city is known for making dreams come true and I can’t wait to help add to that tradition. Let’s go!"

The coach announced his decision to "part ways" with the Ole Miss program back in January.

Buckley, who was a two-year starter and three-year letterwinner at FSU, earned consensus All-America honors as a junior in 1991 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. That same season, he finished seventh in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After a collegiate career at Florida State, Buckley was picked fifth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and spent the next 14 seasons in the league. During his NFL career, Buckley hauled in 50 interceptions. In 1996, Buckley led the league in interception return yards (164) and, as a rookie in 1992, set what remains a current record as the youngest player to return a punt for a touchdown. Buckley was a part of winning Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots in 2001.

Prior to coaching at Mississippi State and later Ole Miss, Buckley was cornerbacks coach at Louisville (2014-15) and Akron (2012-13). He also spend time at his alma mater Florida State from 2007-11.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_5520272
Football

Former Ole Miss Assistant Coach Terrell Buckley to Lead XFL Orlando Team

By John Macon Gillespie12 seconds ago
Ayden Williams
Recruiting

In-State Star Ayden Williams Back in Oxford This Weekend

By The Grove Report Staff10 minutes ago
USATSI_17072772
Football

Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Agrees to Terms on NFL Rookie Contract

By John Macon Gillespie30 minutes ago
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin The Most Entertaining Coach in The SEC?

By Ben King17 hours ago
18600524
Baseball

Rebel Baseball Adds Transfer Outfielder From Tulane Green Wave

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
USATSI_18595805
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Lands Infielder Transfer from Northwestern

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
corral 11
Football

Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Receives Madden 23 Rating

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
USATSI_17064286
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

By The Grove Report StaffJul 23, 2022 1:19 PM EDT