Former Ole Miss Assistant Coach Terrell Buckley to Lead XFL Orlando Team

Former Ole Miss Rebels assistant coach Terrell Buckley is the new head coach of the XFL franchise in Orlando, he announced on Twitter over the weekend.

Buckley spent two years on staff at Ole Miss, before which he was at Mississippi State also assisting in the secondary.

"It’s official," Buckley said in his tweet. "I’m excited to announce that I am the head coach of Orlando’s brand new XFL Franchise. This city is known for making dreams come true and I can’t wait to help add to that tradition. Let’s go!"

The coach announced his decision to "part ways" with the Ole Miss program back in January.

Buckley, who was a two-year starter and three-year letterwinner at FSU, earned consensus All-America honors as a junior in 1991 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. That same season, he finished seventh in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

After a collegiate career at Florida State, Buckley was picked fifth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and spent the next 14 seasons in the league. During his NFL career, Buckley hauled in 50 interceptions. In 1996, Buckley led the league in interception return yards (164) and, as a rookie in 1992, set what remains a current record as the youngest player to return a punt for a touchdown. Buckley was a part of winning Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots in 2001.

Prior to coaching at Mississippi State and later Ole Miss, Buckley was cornerbacks coach at Louisville (2014-15) and Akron (2012-13). He also spend time at his alma mater Florida State from 2007-11.

