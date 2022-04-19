NFL Rebels: Free Agent Benito Jones Re-Signs with Miami Dolphins

The focus of the NFL offseason at this time is on the NFL Draft, but that has not stopped the Miami Dolphins from re-signing one of their own free agents.

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they re-signed former Ole Miss defensive tackle Benito Jones.

Jones was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2020. The 24-year-old appeared in just six games his rookie season, only recording two total tackles.

Jones has been bouncing back and forth between Miami's 53-man roster and practice squad ever since.

The Waynesboro, Miss., native was a five-star recruit coming out of high school in the 2016 recruitment class. Jones played at Ole Miss from 2016 to 2019, appearing in 48 games, recording 132 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in his career with the Rebels.

The 6-1, 329-pound defensive tackle finished his career at Ole Miss No. 9 all-time in career tackles for loss, as well as No. 11 all-time in career sacks. In his senior year, Jones was named to the 2019 All-SEC Second Team by league coaches.

Jones' best game as a Rebel came in his senior year versus the Alabama Crimson Tide. In his final meeting with Alabama, Jones recorded three total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

Jones is now the fourth former Ole Miss Rebel who has received a new deal via free agency so far this offseason.

After receiving a new deal from Miami despite a lack of playing time in 2021, Jones should be confident he can find a full-time position on the 53-man roster in 2022.

