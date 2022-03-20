NFL Rebels: Free Agency Recap

NFL free agency began Wednesday, March 16 at 3 p.m. CT, and the frenzy that followed has not disappointed.

Among the plethora of talent that was available at the start of the league new year were three former Ole Miss Rebels who have found new homes.

Let's take a look and see where these NFL Rebels will be playing in the fall:

The trenches got upgraded big time for the Denver Broncos when they signed defensive lineman D.J. Jones to a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million in guaranteed money.

Jones played for the San Francisco 49ers for five years and earned his new deal after recording 56 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Jones was also recognized by Pro Football Focus as the 18th highest-graded interior defender in 2021.

D.J. Jones D.J. Jones New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Evan Engram

On the offensive side of the ball, tight end Evan Engram was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars to a one-year deal worth $9 million in guaranteed money.

Engram spent the last six seasons with the New York Giants after being selected with the 23rd pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. While in the big apple Engram hauled in 262 receptions for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Engram will get the chance to show his first-round potential in Jacksonville catching passes from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawerence.

Running back Jordan Wilkins is heading to the Tennessee Titans on a one-year, $1 million contract after spending the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilkins was signed to the Titans practice squad this past December and played in the final regular-season game for Tennessee.

The Cordova, Tenn., native recorded 951 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. Wilkins was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Indianapolis.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Evan Engram Jordan Wilkins Jordan Wilkins

