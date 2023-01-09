Former Ole Miss Lineman Laremy Tunsil: 'I'm the Best Tackle in the League'

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Houston Texans did not have a strong 2022-23 campaign, but former Ole Miss Rebels left tackle Laremy Tunsil wants to stick around for the long haul.

Tunsil has dreams of helping right this franchise, the youngest in the NFL in terms of founding date, and staying in Houston until he retires.

“I want to turn this program around,” Tunsil said before the Texans' final game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. “That’s what I want: to turn this organization around from a losing organization into a winning organization. I want to finish my career here in Houston.”

Tunsil wants to break new ground in the elite offensive tackle market and, once again, become the highest paid offensive tackle in NFL history. Originally signed to a three-year, $66 million contract after being acquired in a trade from the Miami Dolphins, Tunsil wants to top San Francisco 49ers star Trent Williams’ $23.01 million average with a blockbuster contract extension this offseason. Tunsil views himself as a valuable insurance policy who keeps the quarterback safe and standing.

“That would mean a lot to me to reset the market,” Tunsil said. “Absolutely, you have to have insurance. You have to protect the quarterback. You have to pay left tackles.”

Tunsil doesn't have an official agent, but he hopes to have a conversation with the Texans' front office in the coming days to talk financial figures.

“Hopefully, I’ll hear something next week,” Tunsil said. “Plant the seed and see where we go from here.”

Even though the former Rebel has always been noted for his talent, he had fuel this year that helped him believe even more in his abilities.

“Don’t doubt me,” he said. “That was the main thing that motivated me the whole entire season. They see that I’m LT1. They see I’m the best left tackle in the league.”

