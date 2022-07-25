Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Agrees to Terms on NFL Rookie Contract

The former Rebel will have his contract signed in time to begin training camp.

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on his rookie contract, Ian Rapoport reported on Monday morning.

Corral was taken in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers after having a strong career in an Ole Miss uniform.

Corral recently garnered high praise from SEC Network analyst and former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow at SEC Media Days. 

“I’m really interested to see what Ole Miss looks like," Tebow said. "It’s such a successful season last year, but you’re losing [offensive coordinator] Jeff Lebby. I think that’s a huge loss. And then, you’re also trying to replace probably the best quarterback in school history—and you’re doing it with two very different guys. One that is a talented pocket passer. The other, Jaxson Dart, is very talented but didn’t have a good spring game and still has to figure a few things out.

“So that’s a lot of question marks for me, but I still think they can figure it out. They’ve got enough talent to still be very scary.”

Matt Corral, Tebow's aforementioned "best quarterback in school history," started all 13 games for the Ole Miss last season, throwing for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns alongside ground numbers of 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Rebels are now in the midst of a quarterback competition between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer to replace Corral for the 2022 season.

