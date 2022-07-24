Skip to main content

Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Receives Madden 23 Rating

The former Rebel has his overall Madden rating along with the other rookie quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ratings for the Madden 23 video game have been released, and former Ole Miss Rebel Matt Corral is among those who have been announced.

Fox College Football released the top-rated rookie quarterbacks on Twitter this week, and Corral was among those listed. Below are those signal callers:

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati, Atlanta Falcons) -- 70

Malik Willis (Liberty, Tennessee Titans) -- 69

Matt Corral (Ole Miss, Carolina Panthers) -- 68

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers) -- 68

Sam Howell (North Carolina, Washington Commanders) -- 67

The departure of Corral from the Rebels is one of the key pieces that head coach Lane Kiffin hopes to replace this fall. The Rebels were selected to finish fourth in the SEC West in the preseason poll and did not receive a first place vote. The remainder of the Western Division is as follows.

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7. Auburn

* Parenthesis indicates number of first place votes.

In the Eastern Division, the Georgia Bulldogs ran away with the voting with some dark horse teams coming right behind.

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

* Parenthesis indicates number of first place votes.

For the SEC Championship, Alabama took home the title of voting favorites, beating out Georgia with 158 points to the Bulldogs' 18.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

corral 11
Football

Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Receives Madden 23 Rating

By John Macon Gillespie26 seconds ago
USATSI_17064286
Football

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Ole Miss vs. Auburn

By The Grove Report StaffJul 23, 2022 1:19 PM EDT
USATSI_16876439
Football

Approaching Twilight Years, Nick Saban's Impact Lingers at Ole Miss And Across SEC Programs

By Cole ThompsonJul 23, 2022 1:06 PM EDT
Michael Trigg
Football

Ole Miss Tight End Michael Trigg Named to John Mackey Award Watch List

By Ben KingJul 23, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Recruiting

Could Ole Miss Recruiting Improve Due to Tennessee's NCAA Violations?

By Brian SmithJul 22, 2022 6:16 PM EDT
Nick_Broeker
Football

Four Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2022 Preseason All-SEC Football Team

By Ben KingJul 22, 2022 5:47 PM EDT
USATSI_15453620
Football

Tennessee Hit With 18 NCAA Violations Under Jeremy Pruitt Administration

By John Macon GillespieJul 22, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
USATSI_17014084
Football

Media Projections for SEC West: Where Does Ole Miss Land?

By John Macon GillespieJul 22, 2022 12:30 PM EDT