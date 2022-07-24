Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Receives Madden 23 Rating

Ratings for the Madden 23 video game have been released, and former Ole Miss Rebel Matt Corral is among those who have been announced.

Fox College Football released the top-rated rookie quarterbacks on Twitter this week, and Corral was among those listed. Below are those signal callers:

Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati, Atlanta Falcons) -- 70

Malik Willis (Liberty, Tennessee Titans) -- 69

Matt Corral (Ole Miss, Carolina Panthers) -- 68

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Steelers) -- 68

Sam Howell (North Carolina, Washington Commanders) -- 67

The departure of Corral from the Rebels is one of the key pieces that head coach Lane Kiffin hopes to replace this fall. The Rebels were selected to finish fourth in the SEC West in the preseason poll and did not receive a first place vote. The remainder of the Western Division is as follows.

1. Alabama (177)

2. Texas A&M (3)

3. Arkansas (1)

4. Ole Miss

5. LSU

6. Mississippi State

7. Auburn

* Parenthesis indicates number of first place votes.

In the Eastern Division, the Georgia Bulldogs ran away with the voting with some dark horse teams coming right behind.

1. Georgia (172)

2. Kentucky (4)

3. Tennessee (1)

4. Florida

5. South Carolina (3)

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt (1)

* Parenthesis indicates number of first place votes.

For the SEC Championship, Alabama took home the title of voting favorites, beating out Georgia with 158 points to the Bulldogs' 18.

