WATCH: Ex Ole Miss WR DK Metcalf Wild Card With 50-Yard TD Catch

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made a splash during the second quarter of the weekend's first NFL Wildcard game when he torched the San Francisco 49ers for the 50-yard touchdown score.

The former Ole Miss Rebel lined up at the 50-yard line in one-on-one coverage and blew by his defender with ease, hauling in his fourth career playoff touchdown.

Metcalf gave the Seahawks a one-point lead over the favored 49ers with five minutes remaining in the first half of their playoff matchup. Seattle entered the locker room at halftime with a 17-16 lead over San Francisco thanks to Metcalf's first-half heroics.

Metcalf put on a show and finished the first half with four receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. In four career playoff appearances, the Oxford, Miss., native has recorded 20 catches, 388 receiving yards, and four touchdowns.

Metcalf recorded a career-high 90 receptions in his fourth NFL regular season, to go along with 1,048 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The wideout signed a three-year $72 million contract extension with Seattle during the offseason and has earned every penny so far.

