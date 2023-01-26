Ex Ole Miss Safety Tysheem Johnson Announces Commitment to Oregon

OXFORD, Miss. -- Former Ole Miss Rebels safety Tysheem Johnson announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks via social media on Wednesday night.

Johnson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday, Jan. 13 after signing a NIL deal with the Grove Collective through the 2023 season. The sophomore defensive back finished the 2022 season third on the team in total tackles with 78, only beaten out by fellow defensive back Otis Reese (84) and linebacker Troy Brown (93).

In two seasons with the Rebels, Johnson recorded 125 total tackles, three pass breakups, one sack, and one interception. The Philadelphia, Pa., native appeared in 25 games for Ole Miss.

The former four-star recruit was a member of Ole Miss' 2021 signing class and was rated as the No. 17 safety that year and the No. 11 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania.

Despite the addition of former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding, the Ole Miss staff was not able to talk the talented defensive back into returning for his final two years of eligibility.

The Ole Miss defensive back room has taken a hit this offseason, as veteran safeties Otis Reese and AJ Finley declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, and freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun decided to enter the portal.

Fortunately for the Rebels, Lane Kiffin has been hard at work in the transfer portal finding their replacements, with cornerbacks DeShawn Gaddie and Zamari Walton recently committing to Ole Miss.

