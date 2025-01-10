Former Ole Miss WR Ayden Williams Transfers To 'Enemy' In Mississippi State
Ayden Williams is leaving Ole Miss, but he's sticking around in the Magnolia State.
The former four-star recruit announced his intent to transfer to Mississippi State for the upcoming year. A native of Ridgeland, Williams will have two more years or eligibility remaining.
Williams was a promising prospect who simply was pushed down the pecking order due to a slew of transfers. The 6’3, 205-pounder played in 19 games his first two seasons, totaling seven catches for 119 yards including four catches for 80 yards as a true freshman in 2023.
This year, Williams had three catches for 39 yards. He entered the portal last month and was sought after by multiple programs in the SEC and ACC before committing to the Bulldogs on Friday.
While Ole Miss didn't see Williams flourish, that doesn't mean the potential isn't there. In his first two seasons at Ridgeland High School, Williams had 63 catches for 1,156 yards and 14 touchdowns. He followed that up with 1,265 yards his senior year and 14 more scores.
The Bulldogs, who finished 2-10 last season under first-year coach Jeff Lebby, now will give Williams a chance to see his potential thrive as a likely starter next season.
For Ole Miss, wide receiver should be secured entering 2025 under Lane Kiffin. While Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins are set to enter the NFL draft, the Rebels bring back Cayden Lee. They also added several transfers in Traylon Ray (West Virginia), Deuce Alexander (Wake Forest), Caleb Odom (Alabama) and De'Zhaun Stribling (Oklahoma State).
Ole Miss also added five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham as part of its 2025 recruiting class.