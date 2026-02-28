Ole Miss Football WR Harrison Wallace III Reveals Take on Lane Kiffin Leaving for LSU
Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Harrison Wallace III continues making his rounds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as he looks to boost his draft stock this offseason.
Wallace, a Penn State Nittany Lions transfer, arrived in Oxford last offseason where he quickly made his presence felt in the Rebels offense after snagging 61 receptions for 934 yards and four touchdowns.
The immediate impact pass-catcher will now look to elevate his 2026 NFL Draft stock this weekend, but first is navigating the interview portion where he was asked about his former head coach: Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin's messy departure took America by storm with Wallace revealing his stance.
"We just wanted to win a National Championship. So we knew that we couldn't let that get in the way of what we wanted to do," Wallace III said.
"So, I feel like the leadership council on the team did a great job keeping everybody. We knew what we wanted. So we had to keep the main thing the main thing, and not let anything get in the way of that."
Wallace also creditted Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding for his ability to keep the team aligned and put the team together to make a run in the College Football Playoff.
"Coach Pete Golding did a great job at keeping everybody aligned. We all knew what we wanted, and the energy that he came in with, we were all behind it. We loved it."
Along with Wallace III, Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling echoed the same statement.
"But we kind of pulled everything together and didn’t worry about the outside noise about what coach was going to do and all that kind of stuff. And we just played the best ball that we could," Stribling added.
Now, as the Ole Miss pass-catchers continue navigating NFL Combine work, all eyes are on their draft position with a pivotal offseason in the works for the talented Rebels playmakers with this week playing a pivotal role.
