Former Rebel DK Metcalf To Make Acting Debut in August Action Film

DK Metcalf continues to be a man of many talents.

The former Ole Miss Rebel and current Seattle Seahawk not only got a recent contract extension and payday, but he is soon making his acting debut on the big screen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Metcalf will have a role in the upcoming action film Secret Headquarters alongside names like Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams and Michael Pena. The film will premiere on Aug. 12.

"Good two-week stretch for Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf: fresh off his new contract extension, Metcalf will make his acting debut, alongside Owen Wilson, Jesse Williams and Michael Peña, in Jerry Bruckheimer‘s upcoming action movie Secret Headquarters, premiering August 12th," Schefter said in his tweet.

Metcalf was reportedly available for the 'right price' in April after Seattle traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but those rumors have been put to rest now that the former Rebel has signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks which includes $58.2 million guaranteed.

The deal also includes a $30 million signing bonus, the highest a receiver has ever earned.

Metcalf is now the highest-paid player on the Seahawks, and his contract new-money average of $24 million ranks as the seventh-highest annual average salary among receivers in the National Football League.

Metcalf is sticking around for the rebuild in Seattle but will have the opportunity to test the waters of free agency at the prime age of 27 years old if he desires.

