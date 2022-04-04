Seattle Seahawks Receiver DK Metcalf Available for 'Right Price'

Former Ole Miss receiver DK Metcalf reportedly could be traded if a team makes the right offer

This has been one of the wildest offseasons in NFL history. Franchise quarterbacks and star receivers have been traded, and record-setting contracts have been signed in free agency. A few of those contracts were earned by Ole Miss Football alumni who have found new homes after productive seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks kicked off this wild offseason when they traded away veteran quarterback Russell Wilson in early March to the Denver Broncos for five draft picks and three players.

Now with the Seahawks appearing to be in rebuild mode, a new rumor surfaced Sunday morning involving Seattle receiver DK Metcalf.

According to ESPN, the Seahawks would be willing to part with their star wideout, but only if they get an offer they cannot refuse.

If the former Ole Miss standout is traded, Seattle would be fully committing to a rebuild while a receiver-needy team would acquire one of the most athletic players in the NFL. The only tricky part of the deal (if it were to go down) is that the team trading for Metcalf would most likely have to cough up a contract extension, seeing as the Oxford, Miss., native only has one year remaining on his rookie contract.

In three seasons with Seattle, the 6-4, 235-pound receiver has hauled in 216 receptions for 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. Metcalf was selected with the 64th pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

If Metcalf is traded before next season, the NFL will look completely different come Week 1.

