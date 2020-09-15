Four-star QB Nicco Marchiol Names Ole Miss Among Top Eight

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin struck out in the quarterback market to this point in 2021. Whether they will make late movement to sign a 2021 quarterback is up in the air, but we know who their top target in the Class of 2022 is.

Four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol, the No. 6 ranked pro-style quarterback by the 247 Composite for the 2022 class, named his top eight on Monday night.

Ole Miss made the cut for Marchiol alongside LSU, Michigan, Florida, USC, Florida State, TCU and Arizona State for the schools he "will be focusing on."

A junior at Hamilton High School in the Phoenix area, Marchiol has been a starter since his freshman year of high school. At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, Marchiol threw for 2552 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a sophomore, adding 333 rushing yards on a team that went 9-3 last season.

Interestingly, Marchiol comes from a background of Phoenix metro area quarterbacks that have made quite an impact nationally of late. Marchiol works out with the same quarterback coach as current Oklahoma star Spencer Rattler with Mike Giovando's Elev8 Quarterback Academy.

He actually came to Arizona just this summer, transferring from Regis Jesuit in Colorado to Hamilton High School before his junior season.

Marchiol's younger brother, Santino, played linebacker at Texas A & M and Arizona. HE visited Ole Miss during his 2017 recruitment.

More From The Grove Report:

The Good and the Bad from Ole Miss Football's Fourth Scrimmage

Five Ole Miss Offensive Players Primed for a Breakout

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.