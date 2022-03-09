Ole Miss Football Announces Full Spring Practice Schedule

The full spring practice schedule for the Ole Miss Rebels has been released

It is March in Oxford, Miss., and most Ole Miss fans have their attention fixed on the No. 2 ranked Ole Miss baseball club.

March is an exciting time for Rebel football too, however, as spring practices are set to begin on Tuesday, March 22.

Ole Miss defensive analyst Davon Brown posted the full spring schedule for Ole Miss on Twitter Wednesday morning.

With a whole month of practices in store for the Rebels, there will be plenty of time for head coach Lane Kiffin to evaluate his roster which features some new faces.

The biggest story of spring practice this year will be the quarterback competition between Luke Altmyer and newcomer Jaxson Dart, who transferred from USC at the end of January.

Altmyer was the backup to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in 2021, only getting real playing time in the Sugar Bowl versus the Baylor Bears. Dart, on the other hand, started five games for the Trojans throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

After a month of practices, Ole Miss fans will get a chance to see the 2022 team in action on Saturday, April 23 in the annual Grove Bowl spring game.

There is a lot of hype around the Ole Miss program going into next season after Kiffin and the Rebels won 10 regular-season games for the first time in program history in 2021.

Many were worried the Rebels would stall in 2022 after losing key players to the NFL Draft and staff members to other programs, but Kiffin responded with the number one transfer portal class, per 247Sports, and has rebuilt his staff.

Kiffin reloaded the roster, and now we get to sit back and watch as he figures out where all his new pieces fit during spring practice.

Practices begin on March 22 and will last until April 22.

