The Grove Report Staff Gives Predictions For Ole Miss vs. Tennessee On Saturday Night

The Rebels and Volunteers are expected to put up a lot of points on Saturday.

No. 13 Ole Miss and Tennessee are scheduled to do battle tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and the time has come for game predictions.

Here is how the staff of The Grove Report sees Saturday's game shaping up.

John Garcia Jr.

This prediction just got easier. The breaking news surrounding Tenenssee running back Tiyon Evans expected to miss Saturday's game against the Rebels is big in the matchup, game-planning and everything in between. Can Hendon Hooker carry the full load as the trigger man and best rusher the team will trot out on Saturday?

Probably not, at least not in a game where the expectation is points, points and more points.

Tennessee's defense has been just as vulnerable as Ole Miss' of late, so expect Matt Corral to do plenty of early damage through the air, though again Ole Miss wants to run the football. The Henry Parrish and Snoop Conner combination was bliss last weekend versus a much better front seven in Arkansas' unit, so the running production could rival the 300-yard mark in back to back weeks.

Hooker will make plays on the run, and there is a chance he pushes it down the field to a good wide receiver group, but there's no way UT can keep up with Ole Miss' scoring volume or balance on offense.

Prediction: Ole Miss 41, Tennessee 28

Carleigh Holt

Ole Miss and Tennessee is a rare matchup with Lane Kiffin coming back to play his former team in Knoxville on Saturday. Kiffin will have a good homecoming and lead his team to a win in the Smoky Mountains. Matt Corral will continue to light up the scoreboard and stat sheet while padding his stats for the Heisman trophy too. The Rebels were humbled by Alabama, but there has been an awakening call for the Rebel defense and offense.

Prediction: Ole Miss 46, Tennessee 35

Matt Galatzan

This is likely going to be the highest scoring game of the SEC regular season, and that includes Ole Miss' 52-51 win over Arkansas last week. Knoxville will be a tough place to play, but I give the Rebels the edge because of the quarterback.

Prediction: Ole Miss 56, Tennessee 51

John Macon Gillespie

Ole Miss' defense is my biggest concern heading into this one. If Tiyon Evans doesn't play, I think that's a big boost for the Rebels, and it helps that they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country calling shots on offense tonight. The Rebels escaped a tight one against Arkansas last week, but right now, I think the talent favors Ole Miss, so that's where my pick lies.

Prediction: Ole Miss 56, Tennessee 42

