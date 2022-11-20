Skip to main content

HALFTIME UPDATE: Ole Miss Trails Arkansas 35-6 After Nightmare First Half in Fayetteville

Things have not gone the Rebels' way early on against Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The first half on Saturday night belonged to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Ole Miss Rebels defense was left searching for answers after Arkansas opened up a multi-score lead in the first half in Fayetteville, and the offense failed to provide much optimism for the Rebel faithful. Despite some controversial calls from the officiating crew on hand, Ole Miss headed to the locker room trailing the Hogs 35-6 at the intermission.

Jaxson Dart has eclipsed the century mark in passing with 137 yards along with one interception, and Quinshon Judkins leads the Rebels in rushing with 87 yards. A bright spot for Ole Miss is that running back Zach Evans has been sparsely available, rushing for 53 yards in the first half.

Arkansas will receive the kickoff to start the second half against Ole Miss.

