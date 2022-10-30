HALFTIME UPDATE: Sloppy Defense, Sputtering Offense Puts Ole Miss Behind Early

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. -- The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels trail the Texas A&M Aggies at halftime 14-10 at Kyle Field in College Station.

The Rebels have run the ball well behind Quinshon Judkins, but the offensive line has largely failed to protect quarterback Jaxson Dart on passing opportunities. Dart is 5-of-8 through the air for 44 yards at the intermission and has accounted for 40 yards on the ground. Judkins leads the team with 112 yards in the rushing department.

The Ole Miss defense has been gashed again in the first half, although it was able to put together some stops late in the half to hold the four-point deficit. A&M has put up 124 yards on the ground from running back Devon Achane, and true freshman quarterback Connor Weigman, making his first collegiate start, has thrown for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rebels were, however, able to strike quickly on their first possession of the game, but the Aggies quickly answered with a score of their own.

Texas A&M will receive the ball to start the second half on SEC Network.

