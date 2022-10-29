LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tex., -- After taking their first loss of the season in Week 8, the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels travel to College Station, Tex., to battle the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

The Aggies are 3-4 through eight games and are 1-3 in conference play, good enough for last place in the SEC West. Texas A&M started the season ranked No. 6 but has not won a game since Week 4. The Rebels had trouble in Death Valley last Saturday, and even though the Aggies are down, Kyle Field is not an easy environment to play in either.

Ole Miss got the best of the Aggies in 2021, beating them 29-19 in Oxford, Miss., but Texas A&M has one of the best home-field advantages in the SEC, boasting a 6-1 home record in 2021. The Aggies were also able to topple No. 1 ranked Alabama at home last fall and nearly brought the Crimson Tide down again in Week 6.

The Rebels are still in the tight race for first place in the SEC West, and a road win versus the Aggies would keep Ole Miss in the fight.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

Pregame

The Ole Miss Captains for Week 9 are defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, offensive lineman Nick Broeker and receiver Jonathan Mingo.

