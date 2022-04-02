Doug Pederson Praises Newly-Acquired Tight End Evan Engram

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is excited to have former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram in Jacksonville.

April Fools' Day is full of pranks, and you never know what news to take seriously in those 24 hours. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was not joking around, however, when he spoke praise of his new tight end who was just acquired in free agency.

Former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars in March after spending his entire career with the New York Giants.

In five seasons with the Giants, Engram hauled in 262 receptions for 2,828 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. The 6-3, 240-pound tight end often received criticism in New York for not living up to the hype after being selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Pederson is not shaken by Engram's lack of production with the Giants, however, and told ProFootballTalk what he thinks about his new tight end.

"I just love his athleticism, his route running," said Pederson. "He really compliments that tight end room. We feel [tight end is] one of the stronger positions on our team right now, and he really adds some value there."

Engram joins a tight end room in Jacksonville that includes tight ends Dan Arnold, Luke Farrell, Chris Manhertz, and Kahale Warring.

Pederson is also confident that Engram will aid in the development of second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"If you look at any successful quarterback in the league right now, tight end is probably at the top of the list for a quarterback," Pederson said. "You also have to have a dynamic receiver as well, but that tight end position becomes the quarterback's best friend."

Signing with Jacksonville could be the change of scenery Engram needs to finally live up to his first-round potential scouts saw coming out of college.

