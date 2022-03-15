Former Rebel TE Evan Engram Signs With Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram is on the move, signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday.

Engram had spent each of his six NFL seasons with the New York Giants prior to signing with the Jaguars out of free agency. The tight end was selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the same Giants.

In his time in New York, Engram has amassed 2,828 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Although the Giants saw strong potential in Engram during his draft days, his NFL career has been a complicated one. Patricia Traina of SI's Giants Country wrote:

Per Pro Football Focus, Engram has 29 career dropped passes and a 34.4 percent contested catch rate. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder appeared in 65 gapes with 51 starts for New York, only playing ina full season just once, that being in 2020 when he also was voted to his lone Pro Bowl.

Evan Engram Evan Engram Evan Engram

While at Ole Miss in the 2014-16 seasons, Engram became the school's all-time leader in receptions (162), receiving yards (2,320) and TD catches (15) by a tight end. He was also the first player in school history to earn All-SEC honors four times.

Engram was a part of two Ole Miss teams who knocked off Alabama on the field in 2014 and 2015, and the Rebels went a combined 24-14 during his time on campus.

Evan Engram Evan Engram Evan Engram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.