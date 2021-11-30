Heisman Watch: Did an Egg Bowl Win Improve Matt Corral's Odds?

The college football regular season wrapped up with rivalry week, and the Heisman race shook up once again.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral led the Rebels to a 31-21 Egg Bowl Victory over Mississippi State, and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young led a thrilling comeback in the Iron Bowl to win in four overtimes 24-22 against the Auburn Tigers. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud lost to Michigan 42-27 in Ohio State’s first loss to the Wolverines in 10 years.

Those three quarterbacks have been in the Heisman race all season. According to Vegas Insider, the current Heisman favorite is Bryce Young.

Young’s odds currently sit at -200 after the freshman won his first Iron Bowl last Saturday. Young’s odds improved from +150 which put him second in the Heisman race. Stroud was the Heisman favorite last week with -200 odds but is now in second place with +450 odds.

Corral was in third place last week with +1600 odds but jumped down to fifth place with +2500 odds even after a 279 total-yard, two-touchdown performance against Mississippi State. Pittsburg quarterback Kenny Pickett is now in third place with +1600 odds, and Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III is in fourth with +2000 odds.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is currently the defensive player with the best odds to take home to Heisman Trophy. Hutchinson’s odds sit at +2500 after he finished the 2021 season with 13 sacks.

Right now, it looks like Corral does not have a shot at the Heisman with Young and Stroud battling for the top spot while Pickett and Walker III also sit in front of the Rebel quarterback.

