Highly Sought After 2021 SG Trey Alexander Names Ole Miss in Top 7

Ole Miss basketball and head coach Kermit Davis is continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail.

Currently hosting the Southeastern Conference's No. 1 recruiting class for the 2021 year, the Rebels may be on the way to land their third four-star prospect in the class.

Trey Alexander, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard out of Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City, Okla., named Ole Miss within his top-7 schools on Tuesday evening.

Alexander is a four-star recruit by both Rivals (who rates him as the nation's No. 72 player in the class) and the 247Sports Composite (who has Alexander at No. 62).

Ole Miss and Kermit Davis first offered Alexander over a year go, in July of 2019. Since then, Alexander has picked up offer from Wake Forest, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and others, but the Rebels were pretty early on the Oklahoma prospect.

At this point, Ole Miss already has two four-star rated guards in the 2021 recruiting class with point guard Daeshun Ruffin and shooting guard James White. Additionally, they have another three-star rated shooting guard committed in Grant Slatten.

It's a guard-loaded class, even before Alexander, but Davis and Co. certainly won't pass up another player of that talent level.

More From The Grove Report:

Breaking Down the Surprise Starters for Ole Miss in Week One

Ole Miss Gambling Prop Bets and Best Bets

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.