How the Ole Miss Academic Support Staff is Aiding Student-Athletes While Off-Campus

Ole Miss student-athletes posted near the top of the nation in academic scores in Tuesday's release of the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate scores.

With classes having moved all online late in the spring semester, and student-athletes being away from their standard tutoring and academic support staff, Ole Miss student-athlete academics have still thrived. But how?

Bob Baker, the Ole Miss Senior Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development, deserves a lot of credit.

In a conversation with the NCAA recently, he explained how watching other schools across the country move classes online that made him tell his academic support staff to start researching Zoom and other online communications methods.

They were prepared for the situation well before it hit them firsthand.

"I am so proud of how my staff acted quickly and devised a great plan (the extra week of spring break helped) to support our student-athletes with virtual academics, career development and planning for life after sport," Baker explains. "Through FaceTime, Zoom, Loom, text groups and, of course, email, we have been super intentional about keeping things as consistent as possible during this challenging time."

The normal tutoring and career mentoring and all other academic support has moved all virtual in past months, just like all other aspects of athletics.

Therefore, that means no daily study halls or one-on-ones with tutors.

How has Ole Miss reacted? Baker says they support over 300 Zoom sessions a week with student-athletes. That's anything from tutoring to mentoring to one-on-one sessions with learning specialists.

They also offer structured Zoom study halls and academic advising all virtually, in addition to holding all their staff and counseling meetings also online.

"Above all else, it’s important our student-athletes know we’re still here for them — as people first — during an emotionally challenging time," Baker says. "We must do the same for our staff members. Grace and patience are traits we all should be focused on at a time like this."

It wasn't always easy.

The staff quickly learned that not all student-athletes had the "normal" resources they took for granted or the structure they provide. Transitioning to all-online classes in homes wasn't as easy as many anticipated.

Then there's outside factors. Eli Johnson, a senior center on the football team, saw his father hospitalized and in severe condition after contracting COVID-19. David Johnson, a writer for 247Sports, was released from the hospital about a week ago. While doing much better, he's still in the recovery phase.

One other staff member has a mother who has contracted the virus. Another staffer was nearly admitted to the hospital after blood pressure reached dangerous levels amid increased stress concerns. It's been hard on them all.

Regardless, they've pushed through. Numbers released on Tuesday ranked the Ole Miss football team No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 nationally in APR scores, the NCAA's academic markers. In total, the athletic department broke their multi-year average record with a 991 out of 1000 score.

It's temporary, but for now these conditions are the normal. And Ole Miss seems to be adjusting as well or better than anyone.

"I am super proud of my staff and student-athletes for how they have adjusted to life during a truly scary pandemic," Baker said. "I pray every day that it ends soon and we can all return to “normal” life. Stay safe, everyone."

