Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss is hosting Alabama in a hurricane. 

Well that's not entirely true, but Hurricane Delta will have dissipated itself into a tropical depression upon its arrival to Oxford, Miss. on Saturday night for the start of the game between Ole Miss and Alabama. It will certainly play a factor regardless. 

(More on that: Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?)

Ole Miss (1-1) is coming off their first win of the Lane Kiffin Era, a dramatic 42-41 overtime win on the road over Kentucky. Meanwhile, Nick Saban's Alabama squad will come to Oxford in their standard undefeated fashion. 

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week three matchup.

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 10
  • Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Oxford, Miss.
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetMGM on Friday at 11 a.m.:

  • Alabama (-23.5) at Ole Miss
  • Over/under 69.5

(More: How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy)

Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?

Ole Miss and Alabama are set to play a football game in Oxford, Miss. at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday evening, as Oxford stands right in storm's future path. What does that mean?

Nate Gabler

Podcast: Breaking Down Ole Miss vs. Alabama with SI's BamaCentral

Ole Miss and Alabama is still on for Saturday evening. We here at The Grove Report teamed up with the Sports Illustrated Alabama channel, BamaCentral, and Tyler Martin to breakdown the game via podcast.

Nate Gabler

How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy

Offensive philosophy in SEC and college football as a whole has complete shifted in the past decade. Within the conference, the relationship between Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin played a major role in that transformation.

Nate Gabler

Kickoff Time Postponed in Ole Miss vs. Alabama Due to Hurricane Delta

Ole Miss and Alabama will no longer be kicking off at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday night. According to SEC officials, the game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and the SEC Exploring Alternatives Alabama Game Due to Hurricane Delta

There's a very realistic chance that the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game may not happen on Saturday evening as prior planned.

Nate Gabler

How Can Ole Miss Get Jerrion Ealy Going? It Starts Up Front

Simply put, Jerrion Ealy has struggled to get going this season. The running game has to be better moving forward, and to Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, that starts with the offensive line.

Nate Gabler

Everything Nick Saban is Saying About Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss Ahead of Saturday's Matchup

We all know Alabama head coach Nick Saban and new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin have some history. Here's everything Saban said about his history with the Ole Miss head coach during his media ops this week:

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Elijah Moore Speaks to Media After Another Huge Week

Elijah Moore quite literally leads FBS football in receiving. Moore spoke to media earlier this week, coming off his great back-to-back weeks that put him among nation's best. Here's everything he had to say.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the NFL Update Through Four Weeks

Of the 26 Rebels currently on NFL rosters, none have made a bigger impact this year than DK Metcalf. The second year player quite literally is tied for the lead in the National Football League in receiving.

Nate Gabler

Jonathan Mingo, Others Stepping Up Can Help Elijah Moore Be Even Better

Elijah Moore is a bonafide stud. But the more help Elijah Moore can get from Jonathan Mingo and other pass catchers, the better he can be.

Nate Gabler