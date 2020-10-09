Alabama vs. Ole Miss: How to Watch Saturday's Matchup

Ole Miss is hosting Alabama in a hurricane.

Well that's not entirely true, but Hurricane Delta will have dissipated itself into a tropical depression upon its arrival to Oxford, Miss. on Saturday night for the start of the game between Ole Miss and Alabama. It will certainly play a factor regardless.

(More on that: Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?)

Ole Miss (1-1) is coming off their first win of the Lane Kiffin Era, a dramatic 42-41 overtime win on the road over Kentucky. Meanwhile, Nick Saban's Alabama squad will come to Oxford in their standard undefeated fashion.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week three matchup.

When: Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Oxford, Miss.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetMGM on Friday at 11 a.m.:

Alabama (-23.5) at Ole Miss

Over/under 69.5

(More: How Lane Kiffin Helped Nick Saban Embrace Modern Offensive Philosophy)

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.