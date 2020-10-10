Live Blog: Ole Miss Attempts to Upset Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway

Ole Miss and No. 2 Alabama are less than one hour away from kickoff.

The game was originally postponed 90 minutes by the Southeastern Conference as an attempt to milage the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Delta. To this point, 55 minutes before kickoff, you would never know this was anything other than a mildly drizzly fall night.

Winds are calm, the rain is hardly an impact. If anything, the field is wet. You can follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game. The Grove Report team will also be answering any questions posed in the comment section below.

Pregame:

Trying to figure out when we call this 'hurricane' a fraud.

Jacquez Jones will not be playing today. Still dealing with a concussion suffered in the Kentucky game.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.