How To Watch And Listen To Ole Miss' Home Opener vs. Austin Peay

After returning from Atlanta with a dominant win over Louisville, the Ole Miss Rebels are heavily favored in their home opener vs. Austin Peay. Here is how to watch and listen to the game.

The expectations in Oxford are reaching maximum levels after Ole Miss dominated the Louisville Cardinals in all three phases of the game on Monday night.

Despite not having Lane Kiffin on the sidelines, the Rebels were hitting on on cylinders, and barring a few mistakes, could have extended the gap even wider than the 43-24 decision.

As predicted, the Ole Miss offense looked nearly unstoppable, amassing more than 580 yards of total offense with their balanced attack.

Perhaps most surprisingly on Monday, however, was the Rebels defense, which looked leaps and bounds ahead of where they stood just one season ago.

Now returning home to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, Ole Miss will be heavy favorites against the visiting Austin Peay Governors, who are coming off of a win of their own vs. Chattanooga last weekend.

"They played really well since that coaching change last year," Kiffin said. "They're playing really good. They're challenging on defense and offense. They play really, really hard. We've got to improve from Week 1 to Week 2 and we've got a lot shorter week than they do."

But as every Rebel fan knows, these must-win matchups with FCS opponents should never be taken lightly.

"Really hope our crowd comes out. Hope people don't say, 'We'll wait until SEC games.' Having a crowd is impactful to your performance. It impacts players and recruits. We need people to come out. Everyone wants a top 25 program, so let's have an atmosphere like one," Kiffin said in the presser.

In addition to sticking with TheGroveReport.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Ole Miss Rebels and the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Ole Miss Rebels Vs. Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Ole Miss (1-0) vs. Austin Peay (1-0)

Date/Time: Monday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium - Oxford, Mississippi

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 93.7 FM - SuperTalk Mississippi

Fan Dress Code: Wear White

Money Line: TDB

Projected Spread: Ole Miss -33.5

Over/Under: TBD

