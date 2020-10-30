How to Watch: Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt hasn't played a football game in three weeks. Ole Miss hasn't won in three weeks. Something has to give as Ole Miss takes on the Commodores in Nashville on Halloween Day.

Vanderbilt has had the Ole Miss number of late in games played in Nashville. They've won their last two home meetings against Ole Miss. The Rebels have a losing record in Nashville since 2010.

That's why Lane Kiffin is begging his players to not overlook the commodores, despite how bad they've been this year.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week six matchup.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetOnline:

Ole Miss (-17.5) at Vanderbilt

Over/under 64

