SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss will host Florida on Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 SEC football season.

Lane Kiffin's new-look Ole Miss Rebels will host a familiar opponent in former Mississippi State and now Gator coach Dan Mullen.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the Rebel season opener. 

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 26
  • Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.
  • Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: WatchESPN.com, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetOnline:

  • Florida (-14) at Ole Miss
  • Over/under 57.0 

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football TV Ratings Unimpressive, Awaiting SEC's Kickoff

College football television ratings have not been pretty, but they're about to receive a big boost this weekend.

Nate Gabler

Latest in the Otis Reese Saga: Allegations of Racism and UGA Disputing Claims

Ole Miss football and head coach Lane Kiffin have been doing their best to push the NCAA in the direction of clearing Georgia transfer Otis Reece for months now. However, in the past 24-hours much has started to head up surrounding Reece.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and Florida Preparing for Dual-Pregame Demonstration on Saturday

Ole Miss players and coaches have shown a desire to demonstrate support of social justice causes, in particular efforts to raise awareness about police brutality and racial inequalities over the course of this offseason. It appears that such actions will continue into the season.

Nate Gabler

by

Morgab

Ole Miss Gambling Prop Bets and Best Bets

We're going to go through all of the week one gambling specifics for Ole Miss and the SEC here at The Grove Report later this week, but now is the perfect time to get your season long bets in for the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: Are the Running Backs this Team's Best Unit?

The 2020 Ole Miss football team has a lot of unanswered questions. The offense is not shy of its own questions and concerns, but none of those question marks come from within the running backs room.

Nate Gabler

Breaking Down the Surprise Starters for Ole Miss in Week One

Where some surprises came on the list of Ole Miss football starters was on the defensive side of the ball. Here's a closer look at those four names that may have turned some heads to be Rebel starters for the 2020 season.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Week 1 Presser, Talking Florida, Quarterbacks and More

Lane Kiffin spoke to media in his standard Monday time slot earlier today at 11:45 a.m. as he will to start each week this 2020 season. You can watch everything Kiffin said above or read the full transcript below.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Releases Week One Starters

We finally have a Ole Miss depth chart.There's still some questions at some positions: surprise, there's not a quarterback named starter yet! However, there is a great idea of what this team will look like entering week one against Florida.

Nate Gabler

Your SEC Gambling Futures Preview and Best Bets

It's going to be a bizarre and challenging, yet fun year to gamble on SEC football. The 10-game conference only schedule throws off everything we know historically about futures in the SEC, but there's some fun gambling odds here nonetheless.

Nate Gabler

Position Previews: A Very Deep Ole Miss Receivers Room

Ole Miss returns a ton of talent at receiver from last year's team. In an offense that will be throwing the ball more than they were one season ago, who in the Ole Miss receiver room outside of Elijah Moore is ready to make a name for themselves?

Nate Gabler