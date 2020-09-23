How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Ole Miss will host Florida on Saturday morning to kick off the 2020 SEC football season.

Lane Kiffin's new-look Ole Miss Rebels will host a familiar opponent in former Mississippi State and now Gator coach Dan Mullen.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the Rebel season opener.

When: Saturday, Sept. 26

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Time: Noon ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetOnline:

Florida (-14) at Ole Miss

Over/under 57.0

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.