How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a game that may be a key lynchpin in the season for both teams.

For Ole Miss, the Rebels played really well offensively last week against No. 5 Florida, losing 51-35. The, then, No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats lost to No. 8 Auburn 29-13 and are now unranked.

(MORE: Know The Enemy: How Ole Miss is Scouting the Kentucky Wildcats)

The Rebels will go from here to a week three game against Alabama. If Lane Kiffin's new squad wants to be able to keep their heads above water, this game at Kentucky may prove pivotal in the long-term outlook of the season. 

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week two matchup.

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 3
  • Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT
  • TV: SEC Network 
  • Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetOnline:

  • Ole Miss (+6.5) at Kentucky
  • Over/under 61.5

