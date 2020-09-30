How To Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Ole Miss will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a game that may be a key lynchpin in the season for both teams.

For Ole Miss, the Rebels played really well offensively last week against No. 5 Florida, losing 51-35. The, then, No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats lost to No. 8 Auburn 29-13 and are now unranked.

(MORE: Know The Enemy: How Ole Miss is Scouting the Kentucky Wildcats)

The Rebels will go from here to a week three game against Alabama. If Lane Kiffin's new squad wants to be able to keep their heads above water, this game at Kentucky may prove pivotal in the long-term outlook of the season.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding the week two matchup.

When: Saturday, Oct. 3

Where: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetOnline:

Ole Miss (+6.5) at Kentucky

Over/under 61.5

