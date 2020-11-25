Egg Bowl: How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss (3-4) will host Mississippi State (2-5) this Saturday afternoon in the 117th playing of the Egg Bowl. It's been a wild season on both ends, but this won't mark the end of the regular season for the first time in quite a few years.

The Rebels are coming off an impromptu, COVID-19 induced bye week but are riding a two game winning streak, having dominated South Carolina at home the one week prior to their bye. For South Carolina, the Gamecocks are riding a two game losing skid, getting blown out at home last week by Texas A & M.

(MORE: "It's Just Another Game": How Rebel Players and Coaches Approach the Egg Bowl)

Meanwhile, Mississippi State seemed to figure some things out this offensively this past week, losing to Georgia on the road by only one score, playing with less than 50 scholarship players. Still, the team is 1-5 since their opening week win over LSU, with the sole win coming against Vanderbilt.

Below you can find information on how to watch the game and a few more details surrounding this week's matchup.

When: Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium; Oxford, Miss.

Time: 4p.m. ET, 3 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Odds and betting lines via. BetMGM:

Mississippi State (+9.5) vs. Ole Miss

Over/under 67.5

